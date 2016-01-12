© baloncici dreamstime.com

Quectel opens new office in Poland

Quectel Wireless Solutions is opening a new office in Poland to strengthen its presence on the European market.

“The opening of the new Polish office demonstrates our interest to further invest in the emerging M2M Polish market. And, the new office gives us a local platform to directly service our customers as well as our extensive distributor network in Poland. It will also expand our ability to deliver robust, end‑to‑end M2M communication solutions to the market.” said Doron Zhang, SVP of Quectel Wireless Solutions.