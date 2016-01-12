© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Qualcomm expands collaboration with Novartis

Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Life, and Novartis are expanding their global connected therapy management collaboration.

Novartis will leverage Qualcomm Life’s connectivity solutions to power its next-generation connected Breezhaler, the inhaler for its Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) portfolio.



Qualcomm Life is developing the reference design for the small, low-power, disposable module to connect the next generation Breezhaler, which is part of Novartis’ portfolio of COPD treatments.



“This is an exciting time for health care as we see the proliferation of the Internet of Medical Things,” said Rick Valencia, senior vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Life, Inc. “Through our expanded collaboration with Novartis, we are able to deliver a frictionless digital health experience to their COPD patients.”



Through this collaboration, Novartis aims to be the first company with a completely integrated, connected delivery device that will provide a simple experience for patients, eliminate the need to assemble the device themselves, and enable them to more easily manage their chronic disease.