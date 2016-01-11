© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Dialog expects 2016 sales to slow due to soften smartphone market

Dialog semiconductor reports preliminary revenue for Q4 2015 and full year 2015. Achieves 17% full year 2015 revenue growth of USD 1.355 million.

Dialog Semiconductor Q4 2015 IFRS revenues are expected to reach approximately USD 397 million, which is at the upper end of the company's guidance range.



“In line with the strong cash generative nature of the business, in Q4 2015 we expect an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately USD 89 million. At 31 December 2015 the company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately USD 567 million,” the company writes in a press statement.



Dialog anticipates continuing strong revenue momentum from its connectivity and power conversion products through 2016. Based on the current visibility, Dialog expect the recent softening of the smartphone market to continue through the first half of 2016. As a result, The company expects single digit year-on-year overall revenue growth for the full year 2016.