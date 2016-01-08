© boeing

Lockheed Martin receives contract for Apache Attack Helicopter

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a USD 31.8 million contract in December 2015 to sustain the AH-64D/E Apache’s targeting and pilotage system, the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS).

This Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) contract enables M-TADS/PNVS mission readiness, drives reliability and maintainability improvements, and reduces operation and support costs. A total of USD 31.8 million was obligated to Lockheed Martin through this one-year base contract award with a total value not to exceed USD 85.5 million. The period of performance is through December 2016, with four additional one-year options that would extend support through December 2020. The total five-year contract value potential is USD 424 million.



“We work hard to ensure that our PBL customers have the highest availability rates possible, and we back that up with a team of field representatives who stay ready around the clock, around the world,” said Mike Taylor, director of M-TADS/PNVS international and sustainment programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.