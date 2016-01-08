© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

On Semi extends its offer for Fairchild

ON Semiconductor has extended its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Fairchild for USD 20.00 per share in cash.

After the extension, the offer will expire one minute following 11:59 p.m. – New York City time – on January 20, 2016. Everything else regarding the offer remains unchanged.