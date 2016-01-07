© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Multi-Contact Invests in Testing Laboratory for Railway components

In 2015, the connector manufacturer Multi-Contact opened the doors to its new testing laboratory at the company’s center for railway technology in Hésingue, France.

The highlight of the laboratory, which covers an area of 800 m², is a test bench for testing shock and vibration in combination with thermal stress. In addition, the laboratory is also equipped with a salt spray chamber, which allows Multi-Contact to simulate the effects of the environment on exposed connectors that are installed in railway rolling stock systems.



The electrical testing equipment makes it possible for Multi-Contact to perform tests in-house with applied current of up to 3000 A or for partial discharges of up to 100 kV.



"This investment allows us to subject our products to a wide range of tests, many that even exceed the requirements laid out in testing standards," explains Michel Schmitt, head of the Railway Technology Market at Multi-Contact. "The goal of all of this testing is to develop products that are even more compact, more powerful, and more durable."