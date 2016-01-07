© bdriver dreamstime.com

Amkor Technology buys the remaining shares of J-Devices

Amkor Technology has increased its ownership interest in J-Devices Corporation from 65.7% to 100%.

“Amkor will consolidate the financial results of J-Devices beginning in 2016, initially adding about USD 800 million of annual revenue to our top line,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “This transaction cements Amkor’s position as the world’s second largest OSAT, well ahead of the next two players. We also become the largest OSAT for the automotive market, with roughly USD 750 million in combined automotive-based revenues in 2015.”



“Fully combining J-Devices and Amkor is the logical next step in our joint venture relationship that was begun more than six years ago,” said Yoshifumi Nakaya, J-Devices’ chief executive officer. “We are fully committed to our customers in Japan, and we see exciting opportunities to expand our business worldwide by capitalizing on our leadership position in automotive ICs.”



For the 12 months ended September 30, 2015, J-Devices generated revenues of USD 832 million, EBITDA of USD 113 million and net income of USD 26 million.