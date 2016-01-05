© homiel dreamstime.com Components | January 05, 2016
FPC provides fingerprint sensor technology to the automotive market
During 2015 FPC has together with other industry players developed solutions to enable the use of FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor technology for automotive applications.
These solutions have been evaluated by leading global car makers and other companies in the automotive industry, and as a result FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor module FPC1025 has been selected for further development and integration into commercial applications for the automotive industry.
FPC estimates that a number of public demonstrations will be conducted embedding FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor technology for automotive applications during 2016, and that commercial launches can take place after 2016. FPC does not expect any substantial revenues during 2016 from the automotive industry, and any such revenues are included in the communicated revenue guidance of SEK 6'500-8'500 million for 2016.
Jörgen Lantto, CEO of FPC, comments: “FPC has established a position as the industry leading supplier of fingerprint sensor technology for the smartphone industry. We are now investing in adapting our leading technology for other market segments, such as smart cards as previously communicated, where our ambition is to extend our leadership to these new market segments. Based on today’s announcement, we highlight automotive as another market segment where FPC’s technology is well suited. We are looking forward to seeing demonstrations of our technology in automotive applications during 2016 together with world-leaders in automotive”.
