VPG completes acquisition of Stress-Tek, Inc.

Vishay Precision Group, a producer of precision sensors and systems, has completed its acquisition of Stress-Tek, Inc. of Kent, Washington, a privately held company.

The purchase price was approximately USD 20.0 million, which includes the acquisition of real estate valued at USD 5.5 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. VPG financed the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility.



Stress-Tek is a designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable strain gage-based load cells and force measurement systems primarily servicing the North American market. Their sensors and display systems are used in a range of industries, predominantly in transportation and trucking, for timber, refuse, aggregate, mining and general trucking applications.



In commenting on the acquisition, Marc Zandman, Chairman of the Board of VPG said, “We are pleased to complete this important step in implementing our growth strategy.”



Ziv Shoshani, VPG’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Stress-Tek is an excellent fit for our onboard weighing product line and we are excited to have them join our company. We hope to leverage Stress-Tek’s strong reputation and technology to enhance market share and customer recognition for VPG onboard weighing products on a global basis.”



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stress-Tek, Inc. on December 14, 2015.