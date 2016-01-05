© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Peerless-AV’s European team continues to grow in 2016

Peerless-AV today has appointed Tom Fenton as Business Development Manager, EMEA. Working alongside the UK and Export Sales Teams, Tom will be responsible for growing new business opportunities across all regions.

Tom joins Peerless-AV from one of the major Global LFD brands where he held various business development and product management positions within the LFD division; most recently focusing on interactive and professional display products.



“Peerless-AV has worked hard to position itself as a market leader and now is an ideal time to join as the company is experiencing strong growth and the biggest ever ISE is around the corner,” said Tom Fenton. “I look forward to working with my new team to develop both the UK and export sides of the business even further in 2016”.



Based at Peerless-AV’s European Headquarters in Watford, UK, Tom will report to Stuart Robson-Frisby, Director of Business Development for EMEA. In his new role, he will help enhance the technical sales support and customer service provided to Peerless-AV’s growing EMEA customer base.



Commenting on this latest appointment, Gordon Dutch, Managing Director of Peerless-AV, said: “As we continue to grow our export trade in line with our business plan, we are ensuring that we have the right people in place to deliver effective and efficient technical sales and marketing support to our partners and their customers. Tom’s background and track record in the displays market will prove of great benefit to our existing team, helping us to increase adoption and market share in EMEA territories.”