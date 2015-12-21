© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Littelfuse invests in silicon carbide technology

As part of the company’s strategy to move more significantly into power semiconductors for industrial and automotive markets, Littelfuse has made an investment in Monolith Semiconductor.

Monolith Semiconductor is a start-up company developing silicon carbide technology. Silicon carbide is an emerging semiconductor material that enables power devices to operate at higher switching frequencies and temperatures versus conventional silicon. This allows inverters and other energy conversion systems to be built with improved power density, energy efficiency and cost.



“Investing in and partnering with Monolith’s experienced team of silicon carbide and power semiconductor experts allows us to quickly evolve our portfolio with strategically relevant and innovative technology,” said Ian Highley, Littelfuse Senior VP and GM, Semiconductor Products, and CTO. “Silicon carbide power technology is among the most promising advancements in the semiconductor market today. It will be an important tool in helping us solve complex problems for our customers.”



“Forming this strategic partnership with Littelfuse accelerates development and helps bring silicon carbide technology to the market,” said Sujit Banerjee, PhD, CEO of Monolith Semiconductor. “Littelfuse is an ideal partner for us. We are excited to dramatically increase our customer reach, gain access to global channels, and benefit from their sales and marketing depth and expertise.”



Initially this is not a material investment for Littelfuse; however, the company has committed to add to its investment once Monolith has achieved certain milestones.