New roles for two key staff members at Knowles Capacitors

Knowles Capacitors have made a number of changes within their sales and product management teams. Changes were brought into effect in October 2015 to continue a program of internal restructuring.

Simon Mao, previously Asia Marketing Manager, is now in the position of Product Manager of MLC’s. By staffing the position in China, Simon will be best positioned to work closely alongside the Suzhou factory operations team where Knowles commercial MLC products are made.



Chris Noade, previously Product Manager of MLC’s, has accepted the position of European Sales Manager with responsibility for the full product portfolio. In this role Chris will focus on key account development and relationship management.