© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

San’an Optoelectronics reduces order from Aixtron

Aixtron SE has reached an agreement with its Chinese customer San’an Optoelectronics regarding a reduction in the volume of AIX R6 MOCVD systems ordered from 50 to the three which have already been delivered.

Despite the efforts made by both parties, the San’an Optoelectronics' specific qualification requirements were not achieved. However, the companies have agreed to continue their existing partnership by cooperating on future system generations as well as on systems for other applications.