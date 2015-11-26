© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

NXP receives FTC approval for its merger with Freescale

NXP Semiconductors has received approval from the Federal Trade Commission of the United States to complete its merger with Freescale Semiconductor.

This FTC approval comes next to recent final approvals from the European Commission, the Korea Fair Trade Commission and the Japan Fair Trade Commission.



On November 24, 2015 NXP announced that the company has received clearance for the proposed sale of its RF Power business to Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd (“JAC Capital”) from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).



The remaining regulatory approval process is in its final stage. The Company expects to close the merger transaction with Freescale on December 7, 2015.