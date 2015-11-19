© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

LG Display to invest billions in new OLED fab

LG Display is planning to invest more than USD 4 billion in new OLED facilities – as the company is gearing up to meet market demands as of 2017 and forward.

The company plans invest up to USD 4.2 billion in order to set up new facilities – named P10 – in Paju, South Korea. The company has been increasing both its production and investment in OLED in order to meet the upcoming demand for both smartphones, tabled and TV applications, according to a report in DigiTimes.



Production at the new fab is expected to being sometime between 2017-2018, the report concludes.