Nokia names Head of Europe for merged company

Markus Borchert named Head of Europe as part of the planned combination of Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent.

Markus Borchert is currently Senior Vice President Market Europe at Nokia Networks. He served as President of the Greater China Region from 2012 to 2015 and before that was Head of Customer Operations of the Greater China Region.



Markus Borchert would report to Ashish Chowdhary, Chief Customer Operations Officer, who said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Markus Borchert as designated Head of Europe. He brings valuable regional experience and expertise, and would be a great asset to the management team. I look forward to working with him as we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, delivering leading products and services and positioning Nokia as the foundation of seamless connectivity for people and things, wherever they are.”



The proposed appointment is effective only after the successful closing of the public exchange offer and is subject to the completion of the relevant works council consultation procedures.