© ensilica

EnSilica opens new design centre in the UK

Independent provider of semiconductor IP, custom IC's and design service company EnSilica, has established a new regional office and design centre in Bristol, UK.

The new center will complement the company's existing headquarters facility in Wokingham,UK, as well as its verification centre of excellence and design centre in Bangalore, India.



The Bristol office will provide more localised support capabilities for the company’s customers in the area and, additionally, house a centralised design centre that will act as a centre of excellence for analog and mixed-signal IC design.



The new office and design centre will be headed by Nick Weiner, EnSilica’s Director of Analog and Mixed-Signal Design who joined the company earlier in 2015. Well known within the industry as a founder of Phyworks (sold to Maxim in 2010) and Xintronix (sold to FTDI in 2013).



“The opening of our regional office and design centre in Bristol (UK) is a further strategic step in the ongoing development of our semiconductor design and supply business,” said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica. “Not only will it bring us closer to customers in the area but it will also further extend our existing turnkey ASIC, FPGA and embedded design capabilities, providing us with a more flexible and scalable analog and mixed-signal IC design resource for customer projects that require larger teams to accelerate timescales and deal with increasingly complex projects.”