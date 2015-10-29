© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Lantronix expands with a distribution agreement with Avnet

Lantronix, a provider of IoT and M2M connectivity solution, has signed a distribution agreement with the Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas business region of Avnet.

Under terms of the agreement, Avnet will distribute Lantronix's IoT-enabling modules and solutions throughout North and South America.



"Avnet is a strategic distribution partner of Broadcom for the WICED IoT platform, which we utilize in our xPico® Wi-Fi IoT modules. Our agreement with Avnet is another milestone in our continuing efforts to expand our sales channels and the direct result of our deepening relationship with Broadcom. We believe our new relationship with Avnet will enhance the position of Lantronix IoT-enabling solutions in the marketplace," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Lantronix.



"Today, less than one-fourth of companies worldwide have deployed an IoT/M2M solution, despite nearly 80% expressing the desire to do so within the next two years. Lantronix solutions allow companies to leverage the power of technologies like the WICED platform to decrease time to market for their devices, and we look forward to working with Avnet and Broadcom to deliver solutions that help more companies leverage the power of the Internet of Things," Busch adds.



"Lantronix has carved out a strong niche in the IoT market -- providing robust, secure, and easy to deploy solutions that provide OEM manufacturers and designers with the fastest path to production for embedded Wi-Fi," said Alex Luorio, Senior Vice President, Supplier Management and Business Development for Avnet Electronics Marketing, Americas. "As a strategic distributor of the Broadcom WICED platform, we think Lantronix solutions are a great match for WICED customers seeking to quickly address key issues of security and mobility in IoT and M2M adoption."