© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Embedded Office supplies safety expertise to China

Embedded Office, a specialist company for embedded systems specialising in safety-critical applications, is appointing Beijing Microtec Software Technologies (BMR) as its new distribution partner in China.

BMR is a China-based independent reseller of commercial embedded software. The company will be selling with immediate effect the Cert-Kits from Embedded Office for IEC61508-, IEC62304-, EN50128- and DO-178B/C applications.



“China remains an important market. It is for this reason that I am delighted we have acquired such a well-known company as Beijing Microtec Software Technologies (BMR) as our distribution partner. BMR is a versatile and professional representative with know-how and experience in a diverse range of fields, including for example in the development of BSPs”, comments Andrea Dorn, Sales and Marketing Director of Embedded Office. “BMR offers an outstanding range of leading embedded software and hardware products, which we augment with our Cert-Kits.”