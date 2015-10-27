© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Next Biometrics included in new Dell products

Dell has implemented Norwegian Next Biometrics Group's fingerprint sensors in a range of their 2016 Commercial and Ruggedized market Notebook and Tablet products.

Tore Etholm-Idsoe, CEO of Next, said, “We are proud Dell selected Next fingerprint sensors and pleased Dell is the first top-tier Notebook and Tablet manufacturer to recognize that larger sensors are vital to reliably secure, convenient and consistently accurate fingerprint readings.”