Louis DiNardo steps down as CEO of Exar

Exar Corporation has appointed Chairman of the Board, Richard L. Leza, as interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Leza's appointment follows a mutual agreement by the Company's Board of Directors and Louis DiNardo that he will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, the company writes in a statement.



As interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leza will work with Exar's executive team and Board of Directors to oversee the Company's ongoing operations and strategic initiatives. The Board will immediately commence a search for a permanent replacement for the President and Chief Executive Officer.