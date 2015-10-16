© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Rubicon Technology appoints COO

Rubicon Technology, a provider of sapphire substrates and products to the LED, semiconductor, and optical industries, has appointed Hany Tamim as Chief Operating Officer.

Hany Tamim will have responsibility for all global manufacturing operations of Rubicon Technology. Mr. Tamim will be based in Malaysia and report to the CEO, Bill Weissman.



Bill Weissman, CEO of Rubicon, said, “I am delighted to welcome Hany Tamim as a member of our leadership team. His experience in managing crystal growth and wafer manufacturing operations in both the U.S. and Malaysia are specifically relevant to the needs of our operations today as we implement changes in technology to improve our product cost.”