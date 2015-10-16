© baloncici dreamstime.com

Intel adds two new buildings in Poland

Intel has gained some 5'000 square-meters of space in Gdansk, Poland. The company has recently moved in to two new buildings in the Allcon@Park in Gdansk.

With the new space, the company plans to hire another 420 employees. The addition new facilities in has made the Gdansk branch the company's second largest European R&D center, after Munich that is, according to a report in propertynews.pl.