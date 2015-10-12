© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Melexis signs agreement with Sony

Melexis will enter into a license agreement with Sony for the DepthSense Time-of-Flight sensor technology upon Sony’s acquisition of SoftKinetic, and will collaborate with Sony to further expand this technology.

Sony stated earlier this month it has acquired SoftKinetic, a Belgian based developer of sensor-to-software 3D gesture solutions including the patented DepthSense Time-of-Flight sensor technology. Melexis has been licensed under this technology for a number of years for products such as the MLX75023.



Francoise Chombar, CEO Melexis, comments: “The combination of Sony's superior image sensor technology and our year-long automotive sensor know-how and experience provides an exciting new platform for enhancing the Time-of-Flight technology. This innovative technology could change dramatically the way drivers communicate with their vehicles. No more touch screens or knobs, but a simple gesture might suffice in the future.”