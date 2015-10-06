© leifstiller dreamstime.com

VCE to serve as reseller for Total Parts Plus in DACH

German-based Virtual Chip Exchange has signed a distribution agreement with US-based Total Parts Plus.

The agreement concerns distribution right in DACH for the resale and customer support of TPP's component tools and data management services.



“We look forward to providing our components data management solutions and localized support to the DACH market.” Michael Wood, CEO of Virtual Chip Exchange, added “We have worked closely with TPP for many years, offering TPP customers a trusted source for obsolete components. We are very pleased to be able to now offer our VCE members a full suite of software solutions for the electronic component industry,” says TPP CEO Keith Biggs.