Electrolube expand technical sales and support team

Electro-chemicals specialist, Electrolube, has appointed Celine Virgo as the company’s new Technical Sales Engineer.

Celine have previously worked in technical B2B sales in the automotive, military, healthcare and aerospace markets in Europe and the US.



Commenting on her new position within the company, Celine said, “Electrolube is a very well-known company in the industry and is achieving substantial international growth. The fact that it is involved in many different industries was extremely attractive to me. I was looking for a new challenge with an ambitious company and Electrolube has offered me the opportunity to discover various new product ranges, new industries and has given me the responsibility to manage a great territory, including France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Tunisia. I couldn’t refuse such a brilliant opportunity.”