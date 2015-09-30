© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser signs global distribution deal with Micronas

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Micronas, a supplier of intelligent, sensor-based system solutions for automotive and industrial applications.

The Micronas product line includes a range of Halleffect sensors based on Micronas’ CMOS technology.



The HAL 37xy family of programmable Hall-effect sensors, based on Micronas’ advanced 3D HAL topology, provides system solutions for linear movement and rotary position measurements and non-contact potentiometer functions in automotive and industrial applications.



This new distribution agreement provides Mouser’s customers with Micronas’ integrated control systems and provides Micronas with Mouser’s processes for new product introductions and extensive customer reach.