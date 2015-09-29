© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

INNOViON eyes a new site

INNOViON Corporation, a provider of foundry ion implant services for the micro-electronics industry, has selected a site in Wilmington, Massachusetts, to service key customer applications on the East Coast.

Tim Townley, CEO of INNOViON, stated, “INNOViON continues to experience strong growth from a broad mix of customers. The site we have selected is strategically located to better serve key customers and provide us with critical added capacity and redundancy. We expect the site to be operational within Q1 2016.”



Steven Swanson, VP Sales, added, “This is an exciting time for INNOViON as our momentum continues to build. Consistently strong results combined with broadening customer engagements are driving this expansion. INNOViON is exceptionally well positioned with unique tools and solutions for the market segments that are rapidly growing.”