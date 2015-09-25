© evertiq

Versarien signs distribution deal with Mouser

Versarien has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with Mouser Electronics in relation to its next generation thermal management solutions.

Mouser will stock Versarien’s LPH00xx series of low-profile metallic foam heatsinks.



"We are very pleased to be leveraging Mouser's exceptional expertise and expansive distribution network," states Neill Ricketts, CEO and Founder of Versarien. "By partnering with Mouser, we can reach an even broader range of customers, providing additional sales and support to extend what we offer through our own operations."



"Versarien's portfolio of heatsink solutions aligns well with our current line card and customer base," said Barry McConnell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. "The VersarienCu metallic heatsinks can be used to cool virtually any IC component, and we're excited to be offering these and other innovative technologies from Versarien to our engineering community."