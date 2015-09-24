© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

SÜSS MicroTec receives large volume order

SÜSS MicroTec has received an order for multiple SÜSS MicroTec Photonic Systems lithography tools in Q3 2015 from a semiconductor manufacturer.

The order includes multiple DSC300 Gen2 projection scanners, which are produced at the company's facility in Corona, USA. The order volume is in the high single-digit million Euro range.



The tools are dedicated to high volume production of the fast growing fan-out wafer-level packaging technology. Delivery and installation will start already beginning of 2016.



"The DSC300 is the only system on the market that combines the advantages of full field exposure technology and projection lithography in one tool." says Dr. Markus Arendt, General Manager of SÜSS MicroTec Photonic Systems. "We are excited about the new opportunities this product brings to the Company. The extensive qualification process at our key customer demonstrates that the DSC300 Gen2 fully supports leading technology and cost targets."