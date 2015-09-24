© evertiq

nanoPrecision achieves dual ISO 9001 and AS 9100 certification

nanoPrecision Products has received ISO 9001:2008/AS9100C certification from independent certifying body, Perry Johnson.

The ISO 9001:2008/AS9100C certification confirms that the company’s quality system meets all quality and safety requirements specific to the aerospace industry.



nanoPrecision Products delivers low- and high-volume products to the telecommunications, data communications, military/aerospace, consumer electronics, medical device, automotive, oil/logging and supercomputing industries. This include fiber optic interconnects and fiber optic component packages.



“We are committed to delivering world-class products that disrupt markets and set a new bar for performance and value,” said Michael K. Barnoski, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer. “Earning the dual AS 9100 and ISO 9001 certification confirms that we are well positioned to deliver on that promise.”