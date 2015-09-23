© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Future and Digi International expands distribution agreement

Future Electronics and Digi International have entered into an expanded global distribution agreement.

Under this new agreement, Digi’s complete portfolio is now available through Future Electronics’ global network in North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.



“The expansion of the Digi products and services is a natural addition to our goal of providing the most advanced engineering/design capabilities and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world,” said Kelly Murphy, director of marketing for Future Connectivity. “We’ve had a great relationship working with Digi with their embedded products. We’re excited to bring this to every region we service.”



“Future Electronics’ success is built upon its close business partnerships with suppliers and customers,” said Richard Halliday, vice president of channel sales and alliances for Digi International. “Through its decades of building these relationships, a greater breadth of designers will have unlimited access to the entire Digi product line to bring proven solutions to market.”