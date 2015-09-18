© 4designersart dreamstime.com

MediaTek chipsets power new Amazon devices

MediaTek will power an array of Amazon consumer products, including the Amazon Fire TV, and Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets.

The new Amazon Fire TV is powered by MediaTek's MT8173, a 64-bit quad-core processor and a multimedia SoC with ARM's Cortex-A72 cores. The Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are powered by MT8135, an up to 1.5 GHz quad-core processor.



"MediaTek and Amazon are focused on providing a premium user experience for consumers," said Joe Chen, Senior Vice President of MediaTek. "With MediaTek's processing power at the core of these products, we're confident that Amazon customers will be better served in efficiency and performance."



"We are committed to providing the best entertainment experience for our customers--whether they're enjoying entertainment on our new Amazon Fire TV or new Fire HD tablets," said Peter Larsen, Vice President at Amazon. "Using MediaTek processors to power our devices helps ensure a rich multimedia experience with HD videos that run smoothly, fast and fluid gameplay, and long battery life."



Amazon has previously utilized MediaTek's line of chipsets for the Fire HD 6, Fire HD 7 and Fire HD Kids Edition tablets.