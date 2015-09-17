© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

AMD expands technology partnership with Mentor Graphics

AMD has entered an agreement with Mentor Graphics to now provide customers access to Mentor Embedded Sourcery CodeBench Lite for AMD Embedded ARM solutions alongside AMD x86 Embedded solutions.

"We are providing the embedded development community the opportunity for choice, as the first company to offer both ARM and x86 processor solutions for low-power and high-performance embedded compute designs," said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, AMD Embedded Solutions. "We are excited about our growing technology partnership with Mentor Graphics as this extends the scope of the ecosystem we have beyond our traditional markets. This is a step forward in bolstering the embedded community with open-source tools to help tailor and expand their development."



The agreement strengthens AMD's technology partnership with Mentor Graphics. Back in 2014, AMD and Mentor Graphics agreed to create an embedded software ecosystem for developers.



"Mentor Graphics is excited to extend our technology partnership with AMD given their vision and product portfolio of innovative technologies for embedded solutions," said Scot Morrison, general manager of embedded runtime solutions, Mentor Graphics Embedded Software Division. "Together, we will enable developers to build robust and powerful applications in industries such as digital gaming, industrial control and automation, retail point-of-sale, networking equipment and storage."