© knowles

Knowles' Suzhou capacitor facility is now up an running

Knowles' new Capacitor facility in Suzhou, China is now fully operational. This completes the relocation of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) manufacturing from plants in the UK and Mexico.

Located in the Xiangcheng Economic Development Area in Suzhou, the factory has 10'000 square-meters of floor space. This reflects a significant investment in expanded capacity and provides space to grow the business. The facility makes a range of MLCC products including standard, high voltage, high Q and application specific capacitors, as well as surface mount and feedthrough EMI filters.



Dave Wightman, President of Knowles Capacitor Division remarked “The completion of our new factory is a great achievement for the Knowles Capacitor business and everybody involved. It is the result of a lot of hard work, a big investment in time and money, and gives us a facility that we can be proud of and use as a foundation to grow our business. This outcome could not have been possible without the help and understanding of our customers.”