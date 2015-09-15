© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Zytronic strengthens South-East Asian presence with TouchMedia

Developer and manufacturer of touch screen solutions, Zytronic, has expanded its reach in South-East Asia with a new agreement signed with sales partner TouchMedia.

Through this agreement, Zytronic’s Projected Capacitive Technology (PCT) will reach Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.



Ian Crosby, Zytronic sales and marketing director, commented: “We are pleased to be working with a partner who has such extensive knowledge of the South-East Asian technology market; and a strong understanding of advanced touch screen solutions. We look forward to a productive and successful future working with TouchMedia, bringing our Projected Capacitive Technology to new markets”.