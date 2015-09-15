© akeeris dreamstime.com

Symmetry Electronics expands franchise with Silicon Labs

Distributor Symmetry Electronics, has signed an agreement with Silicon Labs to offer the full line of Silicon Labs’ products including their microcontrollers, sensors, and wireless portfolio.

“Expanding our franchise with Silicon Labs to include their full product offering is a great complement to Symmetry’s existing line card. For example, Silicon Labs’ energy-friendly MCUs, wireless ICs, sensors and ultra-low-jitter programmable clocks are a perfect fit for our IoT, wearable, and wireless customers,” said David Beck, Vice President of Marketing at Symmetry. “The Silicon Labs wireless portfolio itself is very strong, with low-power customizable solutions for Thread, ZigBee, Bluetooth Classic, Bluetooth Smart, Wi-Fi, and sub-GHz technologies.”



“Symmetry’s agreement with Silicon Labs is a great benefit for our customers as we broaden our wireless and connectivity product offerings,” said Gil Zaharoni, Symmetry’s founder and CEO. “We are excited to work with Silicon Labs; they will be an exceptional partner for us moving forward.”