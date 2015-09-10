© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Freescale to acquire CogniVue

To solidify its position in solutions for the autonomous vehicles/advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market, Freescale is acquiring Canada-based CogniVue Corporation, a developer of image cognition IP for automotive and consumer applications.

Freescale has established it self through developments in sensor, microcontroller and microprocessor solutions for automotive radar and vision applications. The company has shipped more than 20 million units into ADAS applications to date.



To further fuel this growth, speed time to market and deliver even more automotive innovations, Freescale is bringing CogniVue’s vision IP development capabilities andR&D resources in-house.



“The acquisition of CogniVue accelerates our autonomous vehicles portfolio with leading-edge vision processing IP,” said Bob Conrad, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Freescale’s Automotive MCU group. “With the exceptional market response to our S32V234 vision processor, as well as demand for our next generation vision solutions, this acquisition places Freescale in a position to supply highly automated car applications with the requisite performance, safety, security and reliability those systems require.”