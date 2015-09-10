© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Peratech appoints ASTEL as sales rep in South Korea

Peratech Holdco, a Yorkshire-based firm working in the field of next-generation touch-technologies, has appointed ASTEL as its first sales representative in South Korea.

Stated Neil Jarvie, Peratech's Vice President of Global Sales, "We are delighted to announce ASTEL as our sales partner in this strategically-important, application-rich territory. With a detailed knowledge of the Korean electronics market coupled with excellent technical resources, ASTEL is ideally positioned to drive the adoption of our next-generation touch solutions. We are already supporting several major opportunities made possible by our partnership with ASTEL."



Added Jon Stark, Peratech's CEO, "Not only is the strategic partnership with ASTEL an indication of the traction that Peratech QTC-based force sensors are enjoying in Korea, but also clear evidence of the demand in the region that we see for our unique sensors. ASTEL is a professional, high-performing organisation that we are honoured to have as our partner."