ARM and Thundersoft open IoT ecosystem accelerator in China

ARM has partnered with Thundersoft, a world leader in smart device platforms, to establish the ARM Innovation Ecosystem Accelerator.

The collaboration creates an Internet of Things one-stop shop for startups and established OEMs, providing integrated hardware and software expertise as well as resources from the ARM ecosystem. The Beijing facility is the first of four planned and is aimed at further advancing China's IoT industry.



The first office in Zhongguancun, Beijing, will offer an ARM mbed IoT Device Platform innovation lab and an ARM Cortex-based IoT system on chip (SoC) design lab alongside joint facilities with ecosystem partners. The accelerator will provide workshops, training, and design services for mbed OS and Cortex processor-based development platforms.



"China is the largest IoT market in the world and there is a compelling growth opportunity for local companies if we address today's fragmented technology landscape," said Allen Wu, president of Greater China, ARM. "ARM is once again collaborating with a key partner to make the strongest commitment to China and the IoT industry. We are providing the ability for any company, big or small, to access integrated resources and expertise to simplify product development and accelerate time-to-market. The ARM Innovation Ecosystem Accelerator is a powerful and open platform containing the resources of the world's biggest technology ecosystem that will enable local companies to innovate, grow and succeed in the smart and connected world."