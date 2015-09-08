© evertiq

Enthone Shanghai receives ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation

The Enthone Shanghai Technical and Manufacturing Center has received ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation by The China

national accreditation service for conformity assessment (CNAS).

The certification denotes that Enthone Shanghai meets the “general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.”



"The accreditation of Enthone Shanghai has enabled our Tier 1 customers to cost-effectively and quickly provide automotive OEMs comprehensive reports that clearly document and differentiate the superior performance of Enthone coatings. Furthermore, the lab certification has accelerated the introduction of advanced finishes that have allowed for expanded business opportunities and increased profitability for our customers," said Mr. Bob Haskins, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director – Enthone Asia.