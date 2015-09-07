© scanrail dreamstime.com

TSMC thinking about getting into electricity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is looking at the possibility of making its electricity in-house.

The company would achieve this by installing electric generating equipment at its facilities or, possibly even constructing its very own power plant, according a report in DigiTimes citing industry sources.



The background to this is that the company's power consumption could climb up more that 50% within 10 years as it is moving towards more advanced technologies, the report continues.