Diodes to acquire Pericom Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated and Pericom Semiconductor Corporation have entered into an agreement and plan of merger in which Diodes will acquire Pericom.

The aggregate consideration will be approximately USD 400 million. The purchase price represents a 40 percent premium to the closing price on September 2, 2015. The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is still subject to approval by Pericom’s shareholders, as well as other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015.



Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes, stated, “The proposed acquisition of Pericom accelerates the attainment of Diodes' goal of a $1 billion annual revenue run rate with 35 percent gross margin, while being immediately accretive to earnings. This transaction broadens Diodes’ analog footprint and adds a strong mixed-signal connectivity offering that will drive expanded product content in target market applications. Also, Pericom’s extensive timing product lines complement Diodes’ standard product portfolio and broaden our analog footprint. We look forward to integrating the Pericom team into Diodes’ family as we work closely with our customers to familiarize them with our new expanded offerings."



Also commenting on the proposed acquisition, Alex Hui, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pericom said, “Diodes’ size and scale provides an excellent platform for our products to gain access to a broader customer base and drive a higher level of growth than Pericom would be able to achieve as a standalone company. Most importantly, this transaction delivers significant value for our shareholders as well as for our employees and customers by creating the opportunity to be part of a larger organization and enabling even greater future success for Pericom.”