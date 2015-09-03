© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Kyocera and Nihon Inter Elercronics deal is done

Kyocera Corporation has completed its tender offer, which commenced July 31, 2015 and concluded Aug. 28, 2015, to acquire a majority interest in Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation.

Kyocera will acquire a 69.33% equity interest in Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation, a power-semiconductor manufacturer specializing in high-power industrial diodes and diode modules.



Kyocera will consolidate Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation as of September 4, 2015 in order to expand its businesses in power electronics — particularly for industrial equipment, such as DC-to-AC power inverters, and automotive electronics.



Kyocera and Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation will see R&D synergies by combining Kyocera’s ceramic device packages and epoxy molding compounds for semiconductors with the device technology of Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation.