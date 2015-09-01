© weixin shen dreamstime.com

Rutronik and C&K expanding franchise to cover Asia

C&K and distributor Rutronik are expanding their franchise agreement. In addition to the European market, Rutronik will now also handle the sales of C&K's range of products in Asia.

The German distributor has been a distribution partner for C&K throughout Europe since 2002. Because the cooperation of many years has demonstrated outstanding value, the two companies have decided to expand their partnership to the Asian market.



In doing so, they strive to achieve greater growth and an increase in new projects and design-in work. "Thanks to the globally consistent nature of Rutronik's operations, with standardized tools and processes, we – just like our customers – have both a central point of contact for our worldwide business and also complete transparency. We are now also in a position to follow customers' design-in work all the way to Asia," explained Serge Veld, Sales Director at C&K.



"Our colleagues provide local assistance for the design-in activities of the customers in Asia from our branch offices there," added Martin Unsoeld, Senior Marketing Manager at Rutronik.



"If the customer transfers their production to Asia, they also receive their tailored prices there," Unsoeld adds. Deliveries for European customers continue to be handled by Rutronik's logistics center in Eisingen, while Asian customers benefit from short delivery times thanks to shipping via the logistics hub in Hong Kong.