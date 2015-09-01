M-Comp signs distribution agreement with Seiko

© leifstiller dreamstime.com

M-Comp has entered into a distribution agreement with Seiko Instrument regarding the Danish market.

Lithium Ion Battery Modules.

Rechargeable Micro Batteries.

Li-ion Battery Monitoring and Protection IC.

Power Management IC.

Capacitors.

32 kHz Quartz Crystals.

Serial EEPROMs (SPI, I2C, Microwire).

Analog and Digital Temperature Sensor IC.

Temperature Switch IC.

Hall Switch IC.

Operational Amplifier.

Comparator.

Real-Time Clock.

Watch-dog Timer.

“Seiko Instruments and M-Comp will suit each other very well in a growing market, where knowledge support and cooperation equals the best possible solutions. This both as traditional components, and as parts of system solutions, we look forward to support all customers in Denmark,” M-Comp writes in a statement.M-Comp is going to offer Seiko Instruments portfolio in: