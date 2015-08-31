© alexskopje dreamstime.com

CRS Electronics' CFO to resign

CRS Electronics, a developer and manufacturer of LED lighting products, is informing that Michael Lam has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer of CRS due to personal reasons.

Michael Lam has not held the position as CFO of CRS for very long. The company announced his return to CRS back in February of 2015, when he replaced Matthew Groen.



He was previously the CFO of CRS Electronics from October 2012 to May 2013. The company has initiated a search for Mr. Lam's successor.