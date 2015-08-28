Intel invests USD 60M+ in drone maker Yuneec

© yuneec

Intel Capital has invested more than USD 60 million in Yuneec Holding Ltd. The announcement was made by Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Yuneec CEO Tian Yu in a short video partially shot by Yuneec’s Typhoon 4K drone.

The two CEOs said their companies also will collaborate on future products.“We believe drones have the potential to positively change lives in many ways, whether that’s delivering consumer goods or inspecting disaster sites. And with the coming addition of Intel technology inside, Yuneec’s smart drones can create amazing possibilities,” said Krzanich. “We’re pleased to collaborate with a leader in this important new space.”Yuneec intends to use the funding to accelerate product marketing and development. “With our deep IP and control over manufacturing, Yuneec is singularly positioned to expand the consumer drone market,” said Yu. “Our drones are manufactured to be ready to fly ‘out of the box’ and ensure stable, smooth flying and video capture.”