Avinor and Kongsberg cooperate on remote towers
Kongsberg Defence Systemsand Avinor Air Navigation Services have entered into an agreement for the supply of remote towers worth 400 MNOK. Kongsberg is prime in close cooperation with its partner Indra Navia AS.
The scope contains a complete solution for remote control of tower services at a number of airports from one location. Avinor has earlier decided to introduce remote control and tower services at up to 15 airports, from one tower centre in Bodø. A further investment may include more Avinor airports. The agreement between Avinor and Kongsberg is the most comprehensive commitment in remote towers ever launched in international aviation.
Kongsberg employs technology from defence projects and integrates them with Indra Navia’s advanced solutions for tower management. This technology includes amongst others rugged and innovative sensors, secure and redundant network based solutions for remote control of towers, as well as control of real-time data and data storage solutions.
Indra Navia will deliver an integrated visualization systems based on their leading Nova Tower line supplied worldwide, amongst others to London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Dubai, Beijing and many more.
- We look forward to a close collaboration with Kongsberg and Indra. The companies have proven their ability to deliver the best solution for Avinor, in a fierce competition with other international suppliers. Now the work for fully establishing a remote tower center and introduce future tower services, says Avinor CEO Dag Falk-Petersen
- This contract is of great importance with the highest attention in Kongsberg, and an example on the potential in our span of technologies and possible synergies. Remote tower solutions is a market in the starting phase internationally, says President in Kongsberg Defence Systems, Harald Ånnestad.
