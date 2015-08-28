© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Tessera acquires Ziptronix for USD 39 million

The acquisition expands on Tessera's existing advanced packaging capabilities by adding a low-temperature wafer bonding technology platform.

Ziptronix's patented ZiBond direct bonding and DBI hybrid bonding technologies deliver scalable, low total cost-of-ownership manufacturing solutions for 3D stacking. Ziptronix's intellectual property has been licensed to Sony Corporation for volume production of CMOS image sensors - an estimated USD 8.3 billion market according to Gartner. Ziptronix's technology is also relevant to next-generation stacked memory, 2.5D FPGAs, RF Front-End and MEMS devices, among other semiconductor applications. Inclusive of CMOS image sensors, Tessera expects the annual market size to which this technology applies to exceed USD 15 billion by 2019.



"With this acquisition we're gaining best-in-class technology, along with exceptional people, know-how in the 3D-IC market and a significant patent portfolio," stated Tom Lacey, CEO of Tessera. "With the escalating cost for each node of semiconductor lithography, it remains very clear to us that our R&D spend on semiconductor packaging will only become more important and valuable to our customers. Ziptronix has commercially licensed the ZiBond and DBI technologies and they stack up very well alongside our extensive portfolio of 2.5D and 3D intellectual property. I'm confident that aligning our respective capabilities with our development expertise will help create a multi-hundred million dollar revenue opportunity for Tessera over the next decade as the industry continues to shift toward 3D-IC architectures."



Dan Donabedian, President and CEO of Ziptronix added, "We've taken our technology from concept to commercialization in the backside illuminated image sensor and RF markets. Joining the Tessera family of companies combines our efforts with a proven leader in technology development and licensing in the semiconductor industry. This is a great alignment of companies that can address rapidly expanding 2.5D and 3D-IC markets."